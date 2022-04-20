Google Pixel Watch looks beautifully curved in new leaked renders

Launch day for the Google Pixel Watch seems to be fast approaching — and based on a new leak, Google's first smartwatch will be quite the looker.

Leaker Evan Blass, writing for 91Mobiles, has shared what could be the first official render of the Pixel Watch, also known by its codename "Rohan". The look of the watch has been leaked before, but never with allegedly official imagery, which combined with a recent leak of an image of the Pixel Watch's manual suggests it could be revealed very soon.

In keeping with previous rumors, the Pixel Watch looks like having a traditional round watch shape, with a crown on the right side. This will presumably have some control functions like the Digital Crown on the Apple Watch 7.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Evan Blass)

Perhaps the most notable thing we can see from this image is that the Pixel Watch could have a very curved display that makes it impossible to tell where the screen ends and the bezel begins. We can't say for sure that these renders are official, of course, but we very much hope they are, as they tease a striking-looking device that would also provide plenty of space for users to interact with the various functions.

We should see the Pixel Watch run on WearOS, the revamped version of which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It'll be visually different, though, based on the leaked image. The smartwatch seems to be using a black, white and green color scheme, and features complications for the date, steps taken, heart rate and a Fitbit logo (perhaps the way to access other fitness features), as well as the time. The font choice matches what Google used for the Pixel 6 series, and will no doubt be using again for the Pixel 7 later this year.

It's looking increasingly likely that we'll see the Pixel Watch appear at Google I/O 2022 in May, given that the rate of leaks seems to be increasing. That would mean it could appear alongside the Pixel 6a, which is also believed to be debuting at I/O.