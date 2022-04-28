Google Pixel Watch launch looks imminent — and there may be multiple models

Earlier this week we heard rumors about there potentially being two separate Google Pixel Watch models: the Google Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch Fit . But that might not be the half of it, with a brand new Bluetooth certification suggesting there may actually be three Google smartwatches on the way.

Mobile devices have to go through a certification process before they can go on sale, and that’s just what happened to the Pixel Watch. Not only has the wearable received approval from the Bluetooth Special Interest group (SIG), the listing confirming this reveals three separate model numbers — GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C.

Of course, there are a bunch of different explanations as to why this might be the case. These labels could represent multiple Pixel Watch models, but it may also reveal different variants of the same model.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as an example. Multiple variants of the watch exist, and each one has a unique model number that differentiates it from the rest. It’s likely that this true of the Pixel Watch, with the three model numbers differentiating between different sizes or connectivity options.

As Android Police notes, the different model numbers may also represent regional variations that need to compatible with different cellular bands.

This certification suggests that the Pixel Watch is almost ready for prime time, though there are still steps that need to be taken. Google reportedly applied to trademark the term “Pixel Watch” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office last week, and the next step we need is approval from the FCC.

FCC listings should be even more enlightening than the Bluetooth SIG. No matter how many variations or models Google has in store, each one should end up with its own listing. Listings that should reveal the various differences between them.

The past few days have also given us a look at what is alleged to be the Pixel Watch itself. Supposedly left behind in a restaurant, we’ve been able to see the Watch from almost every angle, and what it looks like when it’s being worn. We also heard some possible specs, including rumors that the Pixel Watch would feature the same sensors as Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4.