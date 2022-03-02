Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch could be coming soon — in these colors

A double leak for the Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel Watch seemingly confirms that both products will be released very soon while also giving us a taste of some design and spec details.

Leaker Max Weinbach, writing for Android Police, says that both products have appeared under their codenames in an unidentified U.S. mobile carrier's inventory management system. It's from here that the specs and color information originates.

Let's start with the Pixel Watch, which is entered in the database under the alias "Rohan." This will be available in either gray, black or gold, according to the source, and will have 32GB of storage. That's a fairly sizeable memory module, doubling the 16GB found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and matching the Apple Watch 7. Weinbach also says that because the carrier named by his sources has only ever sold cellular-connected watches, it seems likely that the Pixel Watch will also have a cellular version.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a, or "Bluejay," will apparently be offered in black, white or green color options, with 128GB of storage by default. This is the same amount of memory as that offered by the Pixel 5a, although that model was only available in black.

There are no precise release dates given for either the Pixel 6a or the Pixel Watch, but the fact that they're reportedly present in this inventory system would suggest they're very close to launch. It seems logical to assume they're going to launch together, too.

We'd expected Google to wait until at least August to launch the Pixel 6a. That's when it launched the Pixel 5a last year, and the Pixel 4a in 2020. But with Google apparently passing details to carriers already, and multiple other rumors around both the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch tipping a May release, that may not be the case this year.

The most obvious release point therefore would be at Google I/O 2022, which usually takes place in May each year. While this conference is mainly expected to cover Android 13 and other software, it's not unprecedented for Google to launch hardware during the event. Indeed, it was during an I/O that we were introduced to the Pixel 3a, after all.

Pixel Watch performance and wireless charging rumor

Building on the contents of his article, Max Weinbach mentioned a few more details on Twitter that made the Pixel Watch sound extra interesting.

First off, he claims that the Pixel Watch will use the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. That makes sense, given Google and Samsung have been working closely on wearables of late. However, he says that with "Material You, better software, better device support, and more storage with a better design," the Pixel Watch could surpass its Samsung sibling.

In addition, Weinbach notes that because the second-generation Google Pixel Stand wireless charger has a smartwatch-sized groove on the bottom lip, it could be used to power up the Pixel Watch. While buying a $69 charging stand seems like a big purchase just for a smartwatch, if the Watch is chargeable from any wireless charger, without a specific cradle, that would be an excellent feature.