Google Pixel 6 Wi-Fi fix incoming — but not yet

Google has finally acknowledged that some Pixel 6 phones have a Wi-Fi problem and confirmed that it is working on a fix — but it won't arrive until next month.

The issue first surfaced a couple of weeks ago, when some users started having problems with their Wi-Fi and Bluetooth after installing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's February update. That update had been released, in part, to fix an ongoing camera bug, but it unfortunately led to some phones suffering repeated disconnections from Wi-Fi networks, the inability to switch Wi-Fi on and other related problems.

Google has now admitted that the Wi-Fi bug is real, with a Pixel Community spokesperson posting on the Google Pixel subreddit that "we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices."

As well as apologizing, the spokesperson added that "we realize this is a poor experience" and stated that Google will be releasing "a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March."

One user complained that the fact it’s taking a month for Google to fix the problem is “ shameful ”, and I’m inclined to agree. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are key features in a phone, especially in an age without headphone jacks, and where restrictive data caps are common. You can't be expected to wait around without those features, especially if a fix has already been developed.

The Pixel spokesperson also said that users can get in touch with Google Support if they would “like to explore other options in the meantime”. What those options are isn’t clear, nor what Google Support will be able to accomplish when the fix is still waiting to be rolled out.

According to 9to5Google, some users found that the problem can be fixed by installing the Android 12L beta 3. However, since none of the Pixel 6 owners at Tom’s Guide were affected by the broken Wi-Fi bug, we can’t verify this fix one way or the other.

A Pixel 6 update did roll out last week, but the lack of release notes meant nobody has any idea what it does. 9to5Google speculated that it was released to support various international launches of the Pixel 6 series, while I personally hoped it was a quiet Wi-Fi fix. However, that looks like wishful thinking on my part.

Unfortunately, this is just the latest misstep where Pixel 6 updates are concerned. The phone has been plagued by various bugs since it launched last year, and it feels like fixing one issue just leads to more popping up out of nowhere.