Google Pixel 6 Tensor specs just leaked — and it's looking impressive

The Google Pixel 6 series is coming soon, and Google has not been shy about reminding us of that fact. But the phone isn’t here yet, and there’s still time for rumors and leaks to make their way online — the latest of which seemingly reveals everything.

This information comes from the user ‘Panda is bald’ on Chinese social network Weibo. The leak features what alleges to be comprehensive specs for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Google’s in-house Tensor chipset. And it’s all sounds like pretty impressive stuff.

According to the post, the Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a dual lens rear camera with 50MP and 12MP lenses, an 8MP selfie cam, a 4,614 mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Presumably those camera lenses are wide and ultra wide.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro will apparently come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12MP selfie cam, and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The post also claims there will be a triple lens rear camera with 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP lenses, plus 4x zoom. It seems likely that those are wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, respectively.

We’ve heard most of those specs from previous rumors, along with word that the Pixel 6 Pro will offer QHD+ resolution and the Pixel 6 will remain at FHD+.

However, it’s the Tensor specs that are really interesting here, since this is Google’s first attempt at releasing a phone with a chipset that was built in-house. According to ‘Panda is bald’s’ post. It will come with two large 2.8GHz cores, another two with 2.25GHz clock speeds, and the final four with 1.8GHz speeds.

The post also claims that Tensor is “almost 870”, presumably referring to the Snapdragon 870 — a chip that sits between 2020’s Snapdragon 865 Plus and the flagship Snapdragon 888. While not the powerhouse some people might be hoping for, that would make Tensor pretty powerful. Certainly a lot more powerful than the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765G chipset.

It would also make sense given the latest Pixel 6 Pro benchmarking score, which listed Tensor as slightly below both the Snapdragon 888 and Samsung’s Exynos 2100.

Of course, Tensor might not have been built to be the ‘best chipset’ the way Apple seems to try and do with the iPhone’s A series. Instead Google has promised us that the chip has been built with a focus on AI and machine learning.

And by building Tensor from the ground up Google has the ability to ensure far better performance than it would if it had tried to retroactively add that functionality to a chip made by Qualcomm or some other third party. Considering what Google has accomplished with AI and machine learning already, especially with computational photography, it’s exciting to wonder what Tensor will be able to do.

Currently the Pixel 6 range is rumored to launch on October 19, ready for release at the end of the month. So we don’t have too long to wait and find out what’s going on.