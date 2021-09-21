Google Pixel 6 launch date just got tipped for October 19

The rumored mid-October launch of the Google Pixel 6 looks to have got another piece of supporting evidence.

The newest potential proof of an October launch date comes from Australian cell carrier Telstra (via Reddit and Droid Life). which had advert encouraging users to sign up for Google phone news before October 19.

This precise date could be a deadline relating to the Marvel Stadium sports experience that Telstra are offering as a prize to attract new sign-ups. However October 19 has been previously tipped as the Pixel 6's launch date.

So this advert could be seen as a compelling sign that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get a full reveal in around a month's time.

(Image credit: u/HuyThien and r/GooglePixel)

Google's flagship phones have previously arrived around the third week of October since the launch of the first Pixel. So we already anticipated a date like October 19 to be the day we'd finally see the Pixel 6.

October 19 specifically was named as the Pixel 6's launch date by leaker Jon Prosser, who claimed the Pixel 6 will go on sale on October 28. Google may have even teased this date itself via screenshots of Android 12 on Pixel 6 renders, where the date on the calendar widgets point to Tuesday, October 19.

As for the Pixel 6 itself, official teasers and unofficial leaks suggest it's going to change up almost every feature compared to the outgoing Google Pixel 5, most notably the new Google-designed Tensor chipset running the show, a fresh design and the offering of two models — a smaller Pixel 6 and a larger Pixel 6 Pro.

There will be more than just new silicon though. We're also expecting there to be radically overhauled cameras, including a main/ultrawide/telephoto combination on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro. The batteries are also believed to have grown significantly in size and the charging may have increased from 18W to 33W. Both of these could be beneficial for the 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates for the base and Pro models' displays respectively.

We're hoping the the Google Pixel 6 phones will impress us enough to challenge the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 13, and potentially earn a spot on our best phones list.