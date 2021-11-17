Trending

Google Pixel 6 gaming — 31 apps that are optimized for Google’s latest phones

Meet the first games optimized for the Pixel 6 Game Dashboard

Pixel 6 running Asphalt 9 optimized for Google's phone
As we continue to learn more about the Google Pixel 6, it turns out that the new Game Dashboard feature in Android 12 (which currently exclusive to the Pixel 6) has some games that are better optimized for its features. Optimized games basically let you favor performance or battery life, telling the Pixel 6 which to prioritize for gameplay.

So if you want the highest framerates and best graphics, you can have that. Or, if you want your Pixel 6's battery to go for as long as possible, you can go that route. The Play Store currently lists 31 games optimized for the Pixel 6, with Google encouraging more app makers to take advantage of the new Game Mode developer tools that tap into this optimization. 

Considering the countless games on the Play Store, 31 titles may seem like a drop in a vast ocean. But all things have to start somewhere, and some of the games on this list are pretty major.

Play Store with optimized for pixel 6 section

Some users — including Tom's Guide staff — have seen an "Optimized for Pixel 6" carousel in the Games tab of the Play Store, which is where this list comes from. So without further ado, here are the games that have been optimized for the Pixel 6.

8 Ball PoolNBA 2K20
Asphalt 9: LegendsParchisi Star Online
Car Parking MultiplayerRaid: Shadow Legends
Carrom Pool: Disc GameReal Cricket 2020
Clash of ClansRoblox
FIFA SoccerSaint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac
GardenscapesScore! Hero 2022
Happy Color: Color by NumberScrabble GO-Classic Word Game
HearthstoneShadow Flight 2
Idle HeroesStandoff 2
League of Legends: Wild RiftSummoners War
Ludo Club: Fun Dice GameTalking Tom Hero Dash
Magic Tiles 3Temple Run 2
Marvel Contest of ChampionsWords with Friends 2
MinecraftWorld of Tanks Blitz
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Game Dashboard is currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We're unclear as to when exactly Google will open up this functionality to previous-gen Pixels, since all we know is that "select" devices will gain access to the feature later this year.

We also don't know what other phone makers are planning to add Game Dashboard besides Samsung. That said, this new Game Mode API could be quite the boon for the best gaming phones, offering an OS-level optimization tool for games. We'll just have to see how things turn out.

