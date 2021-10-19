Google Pixel 6 early unboxing leaks online — here’s your first look

The Google Pixel 6 event is almost here, but that hasn't stopped the leaks from coming thick and fast, including an unboxing video of the next-gen Pixel.

In a video posted to TikTock and then shared on Twitter, user @CristianDimboiu unboxed what appears to be the Pixel 6 in the “Sorta Seafoam” color; the post was deleted but was picked up by Twitter user Egor . It’s hardly the most dynamic unboxing, but it’s yet another look at the Pixel 6 in the real world.

From the video we can see the phone in its two-tone pale green color, which looks rather attractive in the same way the green Google Pixel 5 did.

Beyond that we can see there’s a standard USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A converter. Other than that, and a couple of leaflets, there’s not much else to see. What’s not clear is whether Google bundled a charger; going by the compact form of the Pixel 6’s packaging, we suspect a charger might need to be a separate purchase.

Such a move might irritate some Pixel fans. But it could be argued that Google is simply following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, who both dropped the charger; the Galaxy S21 has no bundled charger, nor does the iPhone 12 or newer iPhone 13 .

Other than the above, there's not much more we can glean from this unboxing. After all, Google has already revealed the design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, to the extent that we’ve even seen it in the flesh , albeit behind some glass.

The Pixel 6 is expected to sport a pair of rear cameras with a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide sensor, with the Pixel 6 Pro getting a 48MP telephoto camera as well with 4x optical zoom. Both phones will have high refresh rate displays, with the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch screen offering a 90Hz refresh rate, and the Pixel 6 Pro’s display coming in at 6.71 inches and sporting a 120Hz panel.

The real excitement of today’s Pixel 6 launch event will come from the capabilities of the next-gen Google phones. With the new AI-centric Tensor chipset, we’re hoping to see the Pixel 6 deliver a lot more smart features, building upon Google’s already impressive computational photography and the smarts of the Google Assistant.