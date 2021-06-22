Google Pixel 6 case suggests a radically different design

Even though the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have not even been announced, that hasn't prevented accessory makers from selling cases online.

That's exactly what happened when Amazon vendor Sucnakp listed a Pixel 6 Pro case on the website for around $9. The case was listed on June 3, and is actually still available for purchase as of publication. The folks over at Phandroid took it upon themselves to order this case and inspect it for themselves. And as suggested by the Pixel 6renders that have surfaced online, it seems that Google is going through with the pronounced edge-to-edge camera bump.

As for the Pixel 6 case itself, it seems to be the same size as a OnePlus 9 Pro case. Much attention is being given to the large camera bump on the back. Current rumors point to the Pixel 6 Pro having a 50MP main camera. There's also a chance for another 8MP telephoto camera sensor, based on rumors. Not much is known about the selfie camera at the moment unfortunately.

Considering that Google has some of the most advanced photo processing software on the market, pairing a powerful 50MP sensor with that color science should give it a huge leg-up in its fight against Apple and Samsung.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Before fans start speculating about the final design of the Pixel 6 Pro, there's one major caveat. The case that's available looks to be based on renders developed by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. According to Prosser, he noticed that Sucnako did a poor job of removing his watermark, which was visible on the listing's product photos. (The watermarked photos have since been removed).

Prosser used images sent to him to create his renders. While Prosser's renders are impressive, there's a chance that the final design may have changed. So, conceivably, this case manufacturer could have jumped the gun on selling this case. But it's more likely that the case manufacturer used the same CAD renders that were sent to Prosser.

It's not unusual that phone accessory makers would show off cases this far in advance, as case makers get access to dummy units early and can sometimes show off their products in advance to generate buzz prior to a phone's launch. But the appearance of this supposed case doesn't mean the Pixel 6 launch is imminent.

At the moment, Prosser believes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will come out sometime in October, which happens to be the month of previous Pixel flagship releases. That's still four months out.

Either way, we'll continue keeping a close eye on Pixel 6 developments, with a review coming upon release. Maybe it'll make our best Android phones list.