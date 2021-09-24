Google Pixel 6 camera features reportedly spotted in app teardown

Google Pixels are known for offering spectacular camera performance, thanks to a lot of powerful computational photography sensors. But the camera features have always been one of the Pixel series’ selling points, and it looks like the Google Pixel 6 series is going to deliver.

A teardown of the Google Camera app (via XDA Developers) has revealed a number of different features might be coming to the Pixel 6. Coupled with rumors for some impressive camera hardware, it looks like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might give the iPhone 13 a run for its money.

The Google Camera app has always been a great way to speculate on what features might arrive on future Pixel releases, and the Pixel 6 appears to be no exception. Digging into the app, XDA Developers discovered code that referenced a number of features that will hopefully help improve the Pixel 6 camera experience.

One such feature, manual white balance adjustment, has apparently been in the works for a while. XDA Developers noted it was first spotted back in July, and speculates that it might be tied to Google’s own efforts to ensure cameras are able to photograph more diverse skin tones.

On top of this, we also have the potential return of features like the magic eraser and a ‘face deblur’ option. These are both the kind of features that are powered by machine learning and AI, meaning they should get a significant boost from the AI-centric Tensor chipset that'll power both next-gen Pixels.

The teardown also suggests that the Pixel 6 Pro will be able to record in 4K and 60 frames per second on the main camera, while the other lenses will be able to record at 4K and 30 fps. It’s also hinted that the user will be able to switch between all three rear lenses when filming at that quality, all without having to pause the recording first.

According to rumors the Pixel 6 series is apparently going to come with a 50MP Samsung GN1 camera, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera lenses. The Pixel 6 is also set to come with an 8MP selfie camera. And the Pixel 6 Pro will also pack in a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens, with 4x optical zoom, and upgrade that selfie cam to 12MP.

In other words it’s looking like pretty powerful hardware, and when paired with Google’s existing camera software we should end up with some pretty spectacular photos and videos when we’re done.

Of course, this is just what we can glean from the Google Camera app ahead of time, and likely isn’t representative of all the new features and upgrades Google has in store. What they are isn’t clear, and obviously anything that is rumored or discovered ahead of time isn’t guaranteed. We just have to wait for Google to tell us what’s going on.

Fortunately we shouldn’t have too long to wait, since the current rumor is that the Pixel 6 series will launch on October 19.