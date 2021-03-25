Google Pixel 5a design may have just leaked — thanks to this accessory

A fresh Google Pixel 5a leak is doing the rounds, and this one is thanks to a screen protector being spotted in the wild.

The design of this screen protector matches up perfectly with the previously leaked renders of the phone. Which is a good sign that both could be legitimate.

The screen protector suggests that the Pixel 5a will have thin bezels around the phone screen, though the bottom bezel will be slightly thicker, likely to account for the charging port and speakers.

(Image credit: Leakspinner)

A small cutout hole can be observed in the top left corner of the screen protector. This would of course be for the front-facing camera. Again, it syncs up with the leaked renders, giving us increased confidence that this is in fact what the Pixel 5a will look like.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice)

The other detail of note on this screen protector is the small, but noticeable, cutout located along the top bezel. This would almost certainly be for the earpiece at the top of the device.

The Pixel 5a is expected to be the next phone released from Google, with some leaks suggesting that it will have a June 11 release date. Its existence has been a poorly kept secret for a while now, with most recently an Andriod 12 Developer Preview mentioning it by name.

Design-wise, the phone is expected to take cues from the Pixel 4a 5G, and this screen protector would further support that idea. It’s currently believed that it will offer a 6.2-inch OLED display with full HD resolution.

The phone is also reportedly going to offer dual rear cameras, again just like the Pixel 4a 5G. We expect to hear more about Google’s latest entry-level Pixel in the coming weeks as we get closer to its rumored June release date.

As the Pixel 4a has topped our best cheap phones list for a while now, we’re definitely excited to see more of the Pixel 5a. If accessories are now falling into the hands of leakers an official announcement is likely on the horizon.