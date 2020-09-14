Google Pixel 5 event announced for Sept. 30 — what to expect

Google is planning to announce at least one new Pixel phone as well as a new Chromecast device and smart speaker on September 30, according to an invitation sent out earlier today.

The invitation reads: "We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones." Which pretty much gives us an idea what to expect. Here's what we know so far.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Based on previous rumors, we expect the event will be the debut of the Google Pixel 5, which Google has teased earlier, and which uber-leaker Jon Prosser has also stated. Prosser also suggested that the Pixel 4a 5G could also be released in October, so it's reasonable to assume that it's the other Pixel phone referenced in Google's invite.

The Pixel 5 is expected to have a 6-inch display, two rear cameras, and a starting price of $699.

Google Chromecast 4 Sabrina

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The Google Chromecast device mentioned in the invitation is most likely the Chromecast 4 Sabrina. Confirmed in a leaked Android 11 video, the Chromecast 4 is rumored to add HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision support and a low-latency gaming mode that could work with Stadia.

The Chromecast 4 Sabrina should sell for about $50, according to the latest rumors, and will have an oval-shaped design and come in three colors. We expect it to compete with the best streaming devices.

Google Nest smart speaker

(Image credit: Google)

The other device that Google mentions in the invitation is a smart speaker, which we expect is the Google Nest. Google has all but confirmed this device, sending an image of the cloth-covered speaker out to the press a few months ago. This potential successor to the original Google Home smart speaker is expected to retail for around $120, which is roughly the price of the Google Home, and about $30 more than the Amazon Echo.

The Google Home was one of the first and best smart speakers, so we're interested to see how the new device compares.