Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G release date just leaked

The Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G may have had their release date leaked — and Google itself is the culprit.

This potential launch date comes from 9to5Google (via TechRadar), thanks to a screenshot from Google's French blog post announcing the two phones that accidentally spilled the beans early.

The screenshot, taken by one of 9to5Google's readers, is in French but reads: "The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available to pre-order from October 8 2020." That's a Thursday if you want to mark it down in your calendar. Keep in mind that pre-order dates can differ between countries, so this may be a few days off of the time U.S. or U.K. users can buy the phones.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

October is the month Google has normally revealed its latest Pixel handsets to the world, so this pre-order date does make sense. It would also imply Google will be holding its announcement event just before the supposed October 8 launch date.

Assuming the date is correct, it would mean that Google has not had as difficult a time getting the Pixel 5 through the production process as the standard Pixel 4a . The LTE 4a only released only this week, instead of May as was expected, with the 5G version only appearing in October as we've just seen rumored.

Google won't just have the two Pixel phones to show us at this event if previous years are anything to go by. Normally titled 'Made by Google,' these annual fall presentations also show off Google's latest changes to the Google Assistant as well as new smart home and audio products. For this year, that could mean the reveal of smart home products like the Chromecast 4 (aka 'Sabrina') and a possible follow up to the Pixel Buds 2 that appeared last year.