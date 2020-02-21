Google Pixel 4a looks slick in this new video

The Pixel 4a is rumored to be Google’s next mid-range handset, replacing the well loved Pixel 3a . There’s only a little concrete evidence of its existence yet, but that hasn’t stopped people dreaming up how it’s going to look.

This new design was made by ConceptCreator and brought to us by LetsGoDigital (via T3 ), the design looks similar to the one seen in renders published by OnLeaks , so hopefully the phone we eventually get will look a lot like this.

Some features have been inherited from previous Pixels. The Pixel 4 ’s black rear camera patch is here, except with a single lens this time for the 4a. The contrasting color of the power switch was originally from the Pixel 3a, and also appears here. The rear fingerprint sensor in the circle in the center of the phone’s back is also from the Pixel 3a, having disappeared from the Pixel 4 to make way for the Face Unlock feature.

(Image credit: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

What’s new is the punch-hole front camera. Previous Pixels have all had large top bezels housing the camera, but this has become an old-fashioned design in a smartphone market where users want the maximum amount of display space.

(Image credit: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

One thing that’s missing from these renders is a headphone jack. The Pixel 3a had one while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 did not, so hopefully Google will keep the family line intact and put one on the Pixel 4a too. It makes sense for many users, especially those who are looking for a cheaper phone and haven’t necessarily upgraded to a pair of wireless headphones .

(Image credit: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

We’re expecting the Pixel 4a to debut at Google’s I/O developer conference in May. If you can’t wait until then for a cheaper Google smartphone, then we would recommend the Pixel 3a too. The 2019 phone still does everything you’d want it to for a fraction of the price of the leading phones on the market, and has the benefit of Google’s software genius for photo processing and Google Assistant functions, plus it sports great battery life too.