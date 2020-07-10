Google Pixel 4a launch date just leaked — mark your calendars for August 3

The Google Pixel 4a has had so many reported delays that you might have thought it was just not coming out. You'd have given up hope too soon, it turns out.

Tech leaker Jon Prosser's pulled another rabbit out of the ether, and tweeted that August 3 is the date "in the system" for Google to release its next budget-glass Pixel phone. And that Google has only recently moved to that date.

Prosser also noted that the previous announcement date was July 13 (this upcoming Monday), but that date "just got bumped." We're not sure what would have been the cause for the 3-week delay, but he seems pretty confident.

Pixel 4a has slipped again 🤦🏼‍♂️Announcement was supposed to be happening July 13 (Monday), but just got bumped. What we can see in the system now is announcement happening on August 3 🧐The mystery continues...July 10, 2020

Prosser also denied the chance of the Pixel 4a being rebranded to the Pixel 5a, due to the window between the Pixel 4's September 2019 release date and Aug. 3 -- which is almost a year.

Previously, the leaker claimed that the Just Black Pixel 4a will hit virtual shelves first (on Aug. 6) while the Barely Blue edition will be delayed until Oct. 1. But Prosser later said the blue version was not long in the system, so that color could be cancelled.

The rumored specs of the Pixel 4a seem pretty compelling for the rumored $349 price, including a 5.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730 processor and top-notch cameras. But this handset likely won't have 5G connectivity.

Just today we learned that Google may have a Pixel 4a 5G model in the works, but that is not confirmed. We'll have to see whether the Pixel 4a will be worth the wait and a viable competitor to both the iPhone SE and OnePlus Nord.