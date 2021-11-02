Google Nest Hub is now free if you subscribe to Google One’s 2TB plan

There’s a lot of great stuff included if you subscribe to Google One, including copious amounts of cloud storage, money-saving offers, and so on. But the latest perk could be the best yet — you can get a Google Nest Hub thrown in absolutely free.

The catch is you need to sign up for the 2TB Google One plan and opt for annual billing. But considering that plan is $100, and the Nest Hub alone is sold for $99, this is an unmissable offer to help kick off Black Friday deals season.

Image Google Nest Hub: was $99 now free @ Google

The Google Nest Hub is now being given away to new subscribers to the $100 2TB Google One plan, with annual billing. That also gets you 10% back on every Google store purchase, the Google One VPN, access to Google experts, and other member benefits. Available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Germany. View Deal

Google One’s main benefit is increasing your amount of available Google storage, across Drive, Gmail and Photos. But there's more to it than that: you also get special access to Google experts, the option to add family members to your plan, and other extra member benefits Google doesn’t advertise outright.

The more expensive plans also offer a cashback scheme, returning up to 10% of your Google Store purchases as credit. Plus the 2TB plan comes bundled with the Google One VPN, meaning you're getting quite a lot for your $100/year. You also save 17% compared to the $9.99 monthly 2TB plan.

This current 2TB bundle looks like a particularly good option, thanks to that free Google Nest Hub, but note that the offer is only available to new subscribers; if you already have a Google One subscription, you won't get a free Nest Hub by upgrading.

That's a shame, because the second-gen Nest Hub is quite an impressive piece of kit. Not only does it feature a speaker, screen and Google Assistant, it also packs in sleep tracking thanks to Google’s Soli radar chip. Sure, it sounds a little creepy, but it does work reasonably well. The chip also offers air gesture control, just like it did on the Google Pixel 4.

It may not be one of the best smart speakers, but if it is still one of the better Google Home speakers you can buy right now. So if you were thinking of picking up one for yourself over the Black Friday deals season, you might want to take advantage of this offer before it ends on December 10.