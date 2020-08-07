New Google Nest speaker price, release date, leaks and more

There's a new Google Nest speaker on the way, and it could arrive sooner than we thought. The company has already teased the imminent launch of a redesigned smart speaker, but now it seems an official reveal is right around a fabric-swathed corner.

When Google quietly discontinued its the flagship Google Home last month, leaks of fresh Google Assistant-enabled device began to surface. In response, Google distributed an image of the new rumored speaker to press. Now, we're catching word that it's hitting shelves with a $120 price tag towards the end of August.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt tweeted on August 5 that a new Google Home — likely called Google Nest, as per the branding of Google's smart home division — will be available at the end of this month and cost €100.

There's a new Google Home launching soon codenamed "J2" and it's supposedly going to cost about 100 Euros. Available from the end of August, retail says.August 5, 2020

Although there's no guarantee Quandt's tip is accurate, Google may have kicked off an informal product release season with the Pixel 4a's debut, and the already-confirmed new Google Nest could be next.

Nearly a year has passed since the company launched new smart home devices like the Google Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Mini. But the wait for a new addition to the best Google Home speakers roundup should be ending soon.

Here's everything we know about the new Google Nest smart speaker ahead of its debut.

Google Nest smart speaker price

The new Google Nest smart speaker's price isn't confirmed, but we can make some guesses based on leaks and the company's established pricing system.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt believes it will cost €100, which converts to $120 — but that doesn't mean the speaker will cost that much in U.S. dollars. In fact, the Google Nest Mini is priced at €49 or $49, depending on where you live, so we're inclined to think the new Google Nest flagship will cost $100 as well.

That's how much you would have paid for the first-generation Google Home before it was removed from Google's online store, too. Replacing it with a refreshed speaker at the same price point seems to make the most sense.

At this time we can't pinpoint an exact Google Nest smart speaker release date, but we can tell you it's coming soon.

Google unveiled its previous speaker during an official press keynote, but the company hasn't promoted a virtual event like its competitors Apple and Samsung have in recent months. We could see upcoming Google devices arrive in like the Pixel 4a —via press release and alone.

Quandt said the Google Nest is scheduled for release at the end of August, citing retail sources who might know more about what's to come.

Google Nest smart speaker (Image credit: @androidtv_rumor)

Google Nest smart speaker design

Our first look at the new Google Nest smart speaker came from leaked FCC filings. 9to5Google discovered a series of images on Twitter (via @androidtv_rumor), showing off a fabric-swathed speaker lined up against rulers.

Google jumped in front of the FCC leak with a teaser image that positions the speaker in a more flattering angle and revealed a cool Cloud Blue finish.

Like the other products in Google's Nest audio collection, the new speaker comes covered in fabric. The grille seems to wrap around the device lengthwise, suggesting the elliptical-shaped speaker will stand over 7 inches tall. It appears to have a physical mute toggle and power port as well, with status LEDs beneath the fabric.

Google Nest smart speaker vs. Sonos One vs. Amazon Echo

The Sonos One is the smart speaker standard in terms of premium audio quality, and we previously believed Google could be taking aim at that title. But the Sonos One (which offers both Alexa and Google Assistant) could be double the cost of the new Google Nest, dragging the new contender a tier down.

On the bright side, that means it'll be more accessible and primed to compete with the $99 Amazon Echo (3rd Gen). Whether the Google Nest beats out either of these well-rated speakers or joins them on our list of the best smart speakers will be determined by hands-on testing.

Google Nest smart speaker outlook

Smart speaker releases might not be as compelling as the launch of a new flagship phone or smartwatch. But for the influx of Google Home or Google Assistant users spending more time inside, a new smart home device may come as a welcome surprise.

With a Google Nest speaker, users can control their other smart home devices, get answers to questions, keep family routines on track and listen to tunes, all hands-free. Check out our guides to the best Google Home commands and best Google Assistant commands for more on the benefits that come with making "Hey Google" a common phrase in your household.