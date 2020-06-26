Google Chromecast 4 Sabrina: Release date, price and more for new Android TV box

The Google Chromecast 4 is on its way, as confirmed by a leaked video preview of Android 11. The streaming device, code named Sabrina, is getting an overhaul. Not only will it have a stylish new look and a remote, the Chromecast 4 (which also may be the Chromecast Ultra 2) will be the first Google-made Android TV device since the Nexus Player.

The Chromecast Ultra is one of the best streaming devices if you want to watch 4K HDR content. Sabrina is rumored to add HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision support and a low-latency gaming mode that could work with Stadia. So, it seems to carry on a lot of what people love about the Chromecast but add great new features. In that way, it could be a formidable rival to the Apple TV and Fire TV.

The leak doesn't reveal a ton about the Chromecast Sabrina's specs, but it did show that the new Sabrina device will have an oval shape with an imprinted ‘G’ logo. It’s likely to come in white, black and light pink, as seen in leaked images.

We've got all more rumors and news about the Chromecast 4 Sabrina, including its release date, specs, price, the remote and more.

The release date for the Chromecast 4 or Ultra 2 is very much up in the air. 9to5Google reported that it was slated to be available this year. But everything has been turned upside down due to the pandemic.

A source told Protocol that Google wanted to launch Chromecast Ultra 2 this summer, but those plans may not be feasible due to supply chain problems. A huge leak from XDA Developers echoes this window, and brought more details, including photos.

Sabrina's inclusion in the Android 11 preview may indicate the new Chromecast device will be released with the operating system, possibly in August or September. Or Sabrina could be released alongside the Pixel 5, which is looking like it will arrive in October.

Chromecast 4 Sabrina price

Just like there is no confirmed release date, there is not much to report on the Chromecast Sabrina's price. Protocol cited industry insiders who believe it will cost around $80.

As a comparison, the Chromecast Ultra is priced at $69 in the Google Store.

Chromecast 4 Sabrina design and specs

Not much is known about the Chromecast Sabrina's specs, but sources told 9to5Google that it will physically resemble the Chromecast 3rd generation with a softer, rounder finish.

We have possibly seen the finished version of this device, with a leak of a Google Android TV dongle that's codenamed 'Sabrina.' While this may be seen by some as the Chromecast Ultra 2 or Chromecast 4, there's also a lot of speculation it will be released under the Nest branding. A leaked photo below shows it has an oval shape with an imprinted ‘G’ logo and comes in white, black and light pink.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

Where the Ultra 2 will really veer away from its predecessor is how it works. It will function more like a Roku or Fire TV stick. The Chromecast Ultra first gen uses a phone to play content.

We also saw our first look at the new remote in the XDA Developers report. As you can see above, there's a dial, as well as buttons for Google Assistant, play, favorite, mute, home and back.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The new Ultra will continue to support 4K HDR content. Users will also be able to download apps for streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus from the Google Play Store. And it is expected to support the Stadia cloud gaming service.

Chromecast 4 Sabrina software

The Chromecast 4 or Chromecast Sabrina will feature the new Android TV operating system and will highlight individual movie and TV show titles rather than apps. Sources told Protocol that the new interface will resemble the Fire TV home screen.

Android TV is a version of Google's operation system designed for televisions. The platform is build into some smart TVs (like the Sony Bravia) and in some streaming video players like the Nvidia Shield.

There's a rumor that Google plans to rebrand Android TV to Google TV and another one that says that the Chromecast Ultra 2 will be branded as a Nest product. That would make sense, since Google has been using Nest as the umbrella brand for its smart home and entertainment hardware devices.