GMC EV Hummer SUV just teased before big launch — what you need to know

A new teaser video has given us a tantalizing glimpse of the new GMC Hummer EV SUV ahead of its launch on Saturday (April 3).

GMC already has a Hummer EV due to hit the road in September, in the form of the Hummer EV Edition1 pickup. But while we know a lot about that model, details about the SUV version remain scant. The new teaser doesn't tell us much more — but it's enough to further ramp up the anticipation.

Before you get too excited, the new teaser video, which you can watch below, is just 15 seconds long. It shows the pickup version in its full glory, before fading into a silhouette of the SUV model, while overlay text confirms that the launch will take place on Saturday.

The voiceover also explains that you'll be able to reserve the Hummer EV SUV from that date — which is just as well, given that the Edition1 truck sold out within an hour of its reveal.

From the silhouette shot, we do know that the SUV model will have a spare tire on the tailgate. We'd also expect it to have a third row of seats inside, whereas the pickup only has two, based on the fact that it appears to be slightly longer than the other version.

Aside from this video and a similarly opaque first teaser, most of what we know about the Hummer EV SUV came from a presentation GM officials made at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference in November.

That showed three of GM's top brass sitting in front of a trio of vehicles, one of which was the Hummer EV SUV. As with the pickup, this was a black-and-white model, suggesting it may well only come in the one color option.

(Image credit: GM)

Other than its profile, the SUV version of the Hummer EV is expected to be very similar to the Edition1 pickup truck version, and that's no bad thing.

The pickup version is absolutely packed with cutting-edge tech, including a full off-road package with skid plates and rock sliders, adaptive air suspension, active safety features, and some seriously impressive performance specs.

We're particularly excited about GM's Super Cruise hands-off feature; this is essentially the closest you'll get to a self-driving vehicle right now and should be a step above the likes of Tesla's Autopilot, which requires you to keep one hand on the wheel at all times.

As you might expect for a Hummer — a vehicle that's not exactly known for doing things in half measures — the Edition1 will also be super-powerful whether on or off the road. It's slated to deliver 1,000hp and will be able to leap from 0-60 mph in just three seconds.

Range-wise, it'll be good for 350 miles, while its fast-charging tech will give it 100 miles of juice in just 10 minutes, assuming you can find a 350kW charging station.

Pricing details about the Hummer EV SUV will presumably be revealed along with everything else this weekend, but it's unlikely to be cheap: the Edition1 pickup model available this year will start at $112,595. Slightly cheaper variants will be available over the next few years, but even the bottom-of-the-range EV3X will set you back $90,000 when it launches in 2023.

Nor do we know exactly when the Hummer EV SUV will hit the road, but 2022 looks likely for this one. We'll let you know more after the reveal this weekend.