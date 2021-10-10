Giants vs Dodgers live stream live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 3 online

The Giants vs Dodgers live stream catches the Los Angeles hoping home field advantage will help propel them to a 2-1 series lead. While the Giants are looking to get their offense back on track in this MLB live stream.

• Time — 9:37 p.m. ET / 6:37 p.m. PT / 2:37 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After getting shutout out in their 4-0 game one loss, the Dodgers’ offense knew they had to get things going in game two and that’s just what they did. They scored two runs in the second inning on a pair of RBI singles by the pitcher Julio Urias and Mookie Betts. Then with a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger stepped to the plate with one out and the bases loaded. He was looking fastball and got one out over the middle of the plate. Bellinger smacked a two-run double off the base of the wall in left center field. A.J. Pollock followed with a two-run double of his own. When it was all said and done, the Dodgers took game two, 9-2 in San Francisco to even the series before coming home to Los Angeles.

For game three it will be Alex Wood starting for the Giants against the Dodgers' Max Scherzer. Wood, a lefty, went 10-4 during the regular season with a 3.83 ERA. He made three starts against the Dodgers this season, allowing nine runs on 20 hits in total over 17 innings with a 4.76 ERA.

Scherzer is coming off his wild card start against the Cardinals last Wednesday where he went 4.1 innings allowing one run on three hits and three walks while throwing 94 pitches. The three-time Cy Young winner faced the Giants once this season when he was with Nationals. He threw 12 pitches before leaving with a groin injury. He’s 4-5 against San Francisco in his career over seven starts with a 3.84 ERA.

The Giants head to L.A. where they actually went 6-4 during the regular season. They’ll look to Buster Posey to stay hot after the way he's started off in this series. Posey has four hits in the first two games including a home run. He hit an even .300 in L.A. this season with two homers and an on-base percentage of .432 in 37 plate appearances.

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Giants vs Dodgers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Giants vs Dodgers live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Dodgers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Giants vs Dodgers game is Monday (Oct. 11) at 9:37 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Giants vs Dodgers live streams in the UK

You can watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream across the pond on BT Sport for TBS' coverage of the game.

Giants vs Dodgers will get underway at 2:37 a.m. local BST Tuesday morning.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Dodgers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Giants vs Dodgers live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.