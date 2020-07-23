Giants vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch baseball's opening night

Baseball is back, with tomorrow's Giants vs Dodgers live streams — or at least the behind-closed-doors, 60-game season version of it is. And since no one's being allowed into stadiums these days, the only way to watch the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers resume their long-running rivalry is to find a live stream of this Opening Night clash.

Fortunately, it's easy to watch Giants vs. Dodgers if you know where to look. We can help outline all your Giants vs. Dodgers streaming options, including how to use a VPN if you need to get around Major League Baseball's blackout rules.

Giants vs. Dodgers start time and TV channels The Giants vs. Dodgers game gets underway on Thursday (July 23) at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT. ESPN will broadcast the game nationally in the US. UK viewers can tune into MLB action on BT Sport.

How to avoid Giants vs. Dodgers blackouts with a VPN

Major League Baseball has some of the more draconian blackout rules among the major professional sports in the US, with some telecasts of games not airing in your local area if they interfere with local broadcasts. In this situation, a virtual private network — or VPN — can help you out by disguising your location and letting you watch live streams of games like Giants vs. Dodgers that might otherwise be blacked out in your region.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Giants vs. Dodgers live streams in the US

The national broadcast of Giants vs. Dodgers airs in the US on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. If you're not in front of a TV, you can stream the game on ESPN's website or by using the ESPN app for Android or iOS. Those streaming options are only open to cable or satellite TV customers, though, as you'll need to login with your TV provider's credentials to access a Giants vs. Dodgers live stream.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic. That offer is also open to Sprint customers with that carrier being absorbed into T-Mobile. Just be sure to sign up before August 4.

If you've cut the cord on cable TV, you can turn to a subscription streaming service that includes ESPN. The cheapest option is Sling TV, which includes ESPN's channels in its Sling Orange package. That costs $30 a month, and you can watch three days for free if you want to try out Sling.

Sling TV: ESPN is a part of the Sling TV Orange package. This option also includes AMC, CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling is currently offering a 1-year price lock, so you don't need to worry about rising costs.View Deal

Giants vs. Dodgers live streams in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MLB games, with Giants vs. Dodgers airing on BT Sport 1 at the uncivilized hour of 3 a.m. BST on Friday. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

If BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Giants vs. Dodgers live streams in Canada

Canadian fans can watch the Giants vs. Dodgers game on TSN4 this Thursday. They can also subscribe to MLB.TV, though Toronto Blue Jays games are blacked out for fans in Canada.