Get up to two years free with this mega VPN deal from NordVPN

Widely regarded as one of the best VPN providers on the market, NordVPN is now coming up to its 9th birthday – a veritable milestone if you ask us. And to celebrate, it's offering you the chance to claim one of the best free gifts we've seen since Black Friday.

This birthday VPN deal doesn't take any money off the upfront cost – that sticks at $3.71 a month, which is already affordable – but instead it introduces a little luck into the mix. If you sign up to the two-year plan, you'll automatically receive either one month, one year, or a massive two years added on to your plan for free.

At best you'll be bagging an extra 50% off your overall spend, on top of the 68% saving you get for going with the two-year plan in the first place. That works out at less than $2 a month.

As Nord says on its website 'the bigger the prize, the rarer it is,' and we haven't got any official odds on the prizes so far. Even if you only snag the free month, though, that's a better deal than usual.

Setup VPN: our comprehensive guide for all devices

Here's exactly how to change region on Netflix

NordVPN Birthday Deal: Get 1 month, 1 year, or 2 years FREE

This deal from NordVPN offers better value than usual whatever you draw, and if you’re lucky you could be getting four years for the price of two. If so, that takes the monthly price below $2, which is the best value we’ve ever seen Nord offer. However, you’ll still be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

However, while not guaranteed, this Birthday Deal offers up to two years extra on your plan, which effectively knocks up to 50% off your bill. Of course, you might only draw one free month, but even then, that works out better value than we’ve seen for a while.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but if you get lucky with the Cyber Deal, NordVPN will be even cheaper.

So, if you want to see what lady luck is offering at the moment, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value. Plus, even if you don’t win big, the worst-case scenario stills offers an extra month free.