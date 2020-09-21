Get the Xbox Series X for as little as $300 with this pre-order deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders start on September 22, but if you don't want to drop $500 on Microsoft's new console, GameStop has an Xbox Series X deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, GameStop will give you up to a $200 credit when you trade-in your old console for any new console — including the Xbox Series X and Series S. That means you can get the new Xbox Series X for just $300 or the Xbox Series S for just $100 after trade-in. (You can apply the credit toward the purchase of a PS5 as well).

Xbox Series X | S: $200 trade-in credit @ GameStop

Trade-in your old console at GameStop and you'll get up to a $200 credit toward the purchase of a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. The Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will get you the full $200 credit. Meanwhile, trade-in an Xbox One S or PS4 and you'll get a $100 credit. After trade-in you'll pay as little as $300 for the new Xbox Series X or just $100 for the Xbox Series S. The credit can also be used toward the purchase of a PS5 console.View Deal

The trade-in credits break down as such: The Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will get you the full $200 credit. Meanwhile, the Xbox One S or PS4 will get you a $100 credit.

The $499 Xbox Series X features 4K visuals at 60fps, ray tracing, 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2 CPU, 16GB GDDR6 memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 12 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

Meanwhile, the $299 Series S can play games at up to 1440p and 120fps. It'll include many Series X features such as ray tracing and fast SSD loading. However, the console has a much smaller hard drive at 512GB.

Given the demand for these new consoles, we think this Xbox Series X deal is better than anything you'll see during Amazon Prime Day. So take advantage of this offer while you can.