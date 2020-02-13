Get the PS4 Pro w/ two free games for just $299

With its excellent library of games and VR support, the Sony PS4 Pro is the best overall gaming system for most users. With Presidents' Day sales currently at their peak, we've spotted a killer PS4 Pro deal you can't miss.

Currently, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro Bundle w/ 2 Games for $299 at eBay. The console alone is normally priced at $399, whereas each game costs $20 apiece. That's $140 in savings and one of the best PS4 deals we've seen since Black Friday. (If you're not familiar with RushHourWholesalers, they also have a storefront on Amazon with recent ratings at 88%).

One of our favorite PS4 deals is back. This two-game PS4 Pro bundle includes a 1TB PS4 Pro Console, a PS4 DualShock wireless controller, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, and Nioh. At $299, it's a steal!View Deal

This bundle includes a 1TB PS4 Pro console, PS4 DualShock wireless controller, and two of our favorite PS4 games: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Nioh. It's one of the best gaming deals you can get right now.

The Sony PS4 Pro features 4K streaming and gaming supports and packs an overclocked 2.1 GHz CPU with beefed-up memory bandwidth. It delivers twice the performance power of the standard PS4.

In our PS4 Pro review, we loved its 4K gaming performance as well as its HDR and PSVR compatibility. While it doesn't support 4K Blu-ray discs, it compensates with 4K content streaming support.

This PS4 Pro deal is the best value we've seen since the holidays. We recommend you act fast before it sells out.