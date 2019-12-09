Get the Galaxy S10 for $400 off before it's too late

If you've got either a Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 on your holiday wish list, there's still a chance to save big on either phone at Best Buy.

You can knock $400 off the cost of either Samsung flagship device at Best Buy, when you activate the phone with Verizon. That brings the cost of the Note 10 to $550 (in the form of 24 monthly payments of $22.92), while the Galaxy S10 falls to $500 (or $20.84 a month for 24 months).

Save $400 on the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 @ Best Buy

Best Buy will take $400 off the price of either Samsung flagship when you activate the phone with Verizon. The deal applies to any S10 or Note 10 model. AT&T and Sprint activations qualify for a $300 discount.View Deal

Best Buy actually unveiled this deal for Cyber Monday, but it continues into this week, giving Galaxy phone fans another chance to get the latest flagships at a big discount.

The deal doesn't just apply to the Note 10 and Galaxy S10, either. Best Buy extends that same $400 cut to any S10 or Note 10 model when you activate with Verizon. In the case of the S10, that means you can opt for a Galaxy S10 Plus or S10 5G. The Note 10's discount also applies to the Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G.

Not so sure about getting your wireless service from Verizon? Best Buy offers a discount for activating your S10 or Note 10 model with either AT&T or Sprint, though the savings are limited to $300 with those carriers.

