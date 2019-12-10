Get the awesome TCL 6-Series QLED TV for $300 off

The 2019 TCL 6-Series Roku TV might be one of the best TV deals around. It packs the same quantum-dot technology seen on Samsung's premium models, but at half the price.

For a limited time, Amazon has the TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $799.99. That's $300 off and the best price we've seen all year for this TV. It also matches the price we saw for this TV on Black Friday.

TCL 65" 4K Roku QLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

This TCL 6-Series QLED TV is one of the best values in the TV world, and this sale makes it even more affordable. Amazon is taking $300 off its price dropping it to an all-time price low.View Deal

The newest version of TCL's best value-priced 4K set, the 2019 6-Series Roku TV offers an improved display with better brightness and color thanks to quantum-dot enhancement – the same QLED technology seen on Samsung's premium models. Paired with 140 local dimming zones, the resulting picture offers excellent contrast and HDR performance.

On top of that display technology, TCL has loaded the new 6-Series with all of the other features you want from a premium TV, like great sound quality, support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR, it's an astonishingly good TV for it's normal price.

The 6-Series also boasts the best Roku experience around, thanks to TCL's close partnership with Roku and the inclusion of features most budget TVs omit, like a remote control that has a built-in microphone for voice search.

It's one of the best deals in the TV world, but act now because this deal could disappear soon.