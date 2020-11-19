iPhone 12 Black Friday deal: Get it for free right now

Want a free iPhone 12? Get one with this killer Black Friday iPhone 12 deal when you switch to Verizon.

Verizon is currently offering a free iPhone 12 and $300 gift card for customers who switch to Verizon. All they have to do is trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for the Get More Unlimited plan (which includes 5G service on the 5G-capable iPhone 12.) This is one of the best iPhone 12 Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The new iPhone 12 is on everyone's wish list right now. The 6.1-inch handset features Apple's A14 Bionic processor as well as 5G connectivity. It sports a gorgeous new design, great cameras and even better performance. The Super Retina XDR OLED display packs a 2532x1170 resolution, making for a dramatic increase in the clarity of on-screen content compared to the iPhone 11.

This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal requires signing up for Verizon's Get More Unlimited plan, which includes access to 5G. The iPhone 12 is built to run on the most bands of any 5G phone in the market.

It's a great phone and getting it for free is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

