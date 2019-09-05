Avengers Assemble! Garmin Launches Captain Marvel and Captain America Smartwatches

Who needs the Time Stone? Garmin today announced two “Legacy Hero” edition smartwatches featuring built-in music, GPS, and mobile payments, but decked out in the style and colors of Captain America and Captain Marvel. We donned our capes to take a look at these two new devices, due in October for $399 each.

Pricing and availability

The Captain Marvel Special Edition and the First Avenger Special Edition smartwatches will be available in October for $399.

Captain Marvel Special Edition Design

(Image credit: Future)

Carol Danvers’ watch has a 40mm bezel, which will work well on smaller wrists. Both the case and the leather strap are blue, with the Kree insigna at the 12 o’clock position on the bezel. Garmin estimates that the Captain Marvel watch will last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. The back of the watch features the logo again, with the phrase “Higher Further Faster.”

(Image credit: Future)

First Avenger Special Edition Design

(Image credit: Future)

Captain America’s watch, which has a 45mm bezel, has an WWII-ish feel, with a tan leather wristband, and a stainless steel bezel. The center of the display, as well as at the 12 o’clock position is a small Captain America shield. The back of the watch has Cap’s logo, as well as his most famous quote, “I can do this all day.”

(Image credit: Future)

Common Features

Both of these watches are essentially the new Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4s in superhero’s clothing. Features common to both watches include:

On-screen workouts: A small animated figure on the watch’s display will show you the correct form for various exercises, including push-ups, sit-ups, yoga poses, and Pilates.

A small animated figure on the watch’s display will show you the correct form for various exercises, including push-ups, sit-ups, yoga poses, and Pilates. GPS : The watches have built-in GPS, letting you track your runs or bike rides without needing to bring along your phone as well.

: The watches have built-in GPS, letting you track your runs or bike rides without needing to bring along your phone as well. Music : Users will be able to download music directly to the watch via Garmin’s app, or via third-party apps, such as Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify.

: Users will be able to download music directly to the watch via Garmin’s app, or via third-party apps, such as Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify. Garmin Pay : Now common to all of Garmin’s new smartwatches, Garmin Pay allows you to add your credit card information to the watch, and pay for things by tapping the watch to a compatible terminal.

: Now common to all of Garmin’s new smartwatches, Garmin Pay allows you to add your credit card information to the watch, and pay for things by tapping the watch to a compatible terminal. Customizable watchfaces: While you can download third-party watchfaces from Garmin’s small online store, both the Marvel-themed watches will have special watchfaces and goal animations.

Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

I like the look of both Garmin Avengers watches; while it would have been better to release them closer to when Avengers: Endgame was in theaters, I won’t be surprised if they get snapped up faster than Thanos. At $400 each, they’re $50 more than the regular Vivoactive 4 and 4S, but that’s a reasonable markup for the MCU-obsessed.