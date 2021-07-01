GameStop PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: GameStop has now sold out of all PS5 consoles and RTX cards. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock coverage for the latest news and restock tips.
The new month is starting with a PS5 restock courtesy of GameStop. However, this GameStop PS5 restock is only open to members who have signed up for the retailer's PowerUp Reward Pro membership. Members now have access to RTX cards.
GameStop announced last month that Pro members would get early access to restocks. This drop is the second time that Pro members have been given first dibs on picking up a PS5 at the retailer. We don't yet know if there will be a general restock afterwards, but it's worth keeping tabs on the site just in case. Today's restock news comes courtesy of restock tracker, Wario64.
How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member
In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.
PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop
GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent. View Deal
GameStop restock — tips and tricks
It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.
What to do if you miss out
As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.
