GameStop PS5 restock happening now — how to get yours

Get ready! GameStop now has Xbox Series X restock as well as PS5 restock. This is the second PS5 restock of the day following Target's failed attempt earlier this morning.
You'll find the links to the GameStop restock below. If you can't add anything to your cart, try refreshing the page or try viewing the page via an incognito browser. GameStop has been adding inventory for the past hour or so. Unfortunately, it looks like this GameStop restock will not include Xbox Series S availability.
Xbox Series X restock
Xbox Series X: $719 @ GameStop
Xbox Series X restock is back at GameStop today. This bundle includes an extra controller, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, Xbox GamePass 3-month Ultimate membership, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal
PS5 restock
PS5: $499 @ GameStop
GameStop has a limited amount of PS5 standalone consoles for sale. View Deal
PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop
The GameStop PS5 restock is almost live. The bundle will include an extra controller, $50 PlayStation Store gift card, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership with NBA 2K digital content, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal
PS5 Bundle: $729 @ GameStop
PS5 restock will return to GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, CoD Black Ops Cold War, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal
What to do if you miss out
As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.
