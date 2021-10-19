In-store GameStop PS5 restock coming Oct. 22 — what you need to know

The next GameStop PS5 restock will be held in select GameStop stores on Friday, October 22. This is the second in-store GameStop PS5 restock we've seen in recent weeks.

GameStop has confirmed via its own website that an in-store PS5 restock will be held at select stores across Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago, and Boston. This drop will be open to the general public, and unlike GameStop’s online drops, it won’t have exclusive benefits for PowerUp Rewards Pro members.

If you’re wondering which stores will have stock, GameStop has a helpful store locator tool to tell you. It seems like this will be a slightly larger PS5 restock with stores in multiple metropolitan areas offering consoles. (However, we're not seeing any stores in the New York tri-state area that will offer restock).

It’s important to note that this PS5 restock will likely not include standalone consoles for purchase. GameStop has been bundling its supply of next-gen console stock with additional items since launch, and even this in-store restock will likely only have pre-built PS5 packages for sale.

It's currently unknown what bundles will be available although looking at previous GameStop restocks expect packages to contain an additional controller, a couple of the best PS5 games, and a subscription to PlayStation Plus at least. Although, some previous GameStop bundles have been a little bit strange.

GameStop isn’t the first retailer to be experimenting with an in-store restock event. Best Buy held its first-ever in-store drop last month. It appeared to run reasonably smoothly. Although, there was of course more people in the line than consoles to sell, which did led to a few unpleasant scenes as people jostled for stock.

If you don’t live in one of the areas involved in this in-store PS5 restock, or just don’t feel like taking a trip to a physical store, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information to ensure you never miss a drop.

