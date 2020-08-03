PS5 beats Xbox Series X by huge margin, says new survey

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X have both generated a lot of coverage online, but when push comes to shove, most people are not going to buy two $500(ish) consoles in the same month. As such, fans and analysts want to know: Which console will be more popular at launch? According to a new survey, the answer is PS5 — by a ratio of nearly 6:1.

Information comes from Experience12 , a pop culture marketing agency, as reported by MCV . The company surveyed more than 3,000 fans of MCM Comic Con, a large sci-fi and fantasy convention that (usually) takes place in London every year, and asked them which next-gen console they were most excited about.

The answer was PS5 by an overwhelming majority: 84%, as opposed to 15% for the Xbox Series X. That's a ratio of nearly 6:1. It appears that fans — or at least English fans — have spoken.

What's interesting, however, is that while gamers are extremely excited about the PS5, they don't seem especially jazzed about PS5 games. The survey also asked what games they were most excited about. Far and away, the most popular response was CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 — which isn't technically a next-gen game at all, although it will be available on next-gen consoles.

In fact, every single anticipated game on the list will be available on either PS4 or Xbox One. In second place was Marvel's Avengers (suggesting that the general public is more excited for the game than those who live on Twitter), followed by Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Remaster and Dying Light 2. Halo Infinite, arguably the only "next-gen" game on the list, took fifth place — but again, that title will be available on the Xbox One.

Perhaps the survey is representative of what will really happen come November and perhaps it isn't, but the methodology is sound. Generally speaking, the survey respondents were between 18 and 34 years old, and while the survey was largely male, it wasn't overwhelmingly so: The respondents were 58% male and 38% female. Statistically speaking, surveys with more than 1,000 respondents tend to be both reliable and indicative of what the general population thinks.

Whether this excitement will translate to sales data is another question entirely. Only 37% of respondents claimed interest in buying a console at launch, although that number could change considerably depending on what Sony and Microsoft announce between now and the consoles' launch dates.

It's also worth noting that attitudes on current consoles seem to have informed the responses. Fifty-nine percent of respondents claimed that the PS4 was their current favorite console, while only 16% went to bat for the Xbox One.

On the one hand, the numbers are interesting and appear to be well-researched; on the other hand, we all know what Mark Twain said about lies, damned lies and statistics. But if the survey is correct, Sony may need to provide a whole lot more units at launch than Microsoft.