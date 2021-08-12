Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: 4 reasons to buy it (and 3 reasons to skip it)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks to be a substantial improvement over its predecessor — and it needs to be. After all, Samsung is passing up the chance to produce a new Galaxy Note phablet this year, as it focuses on new and improved foldable devices like the Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

You certainly don't have to look too hard to find impressive enhancements with this latest version of the Galaxy Z Fold. There's a Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, the same processor found in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 devices. While the Z Fold 3 features the same form factor as previous Folds, Samsung made substantial improvements to both the display and the phone's durability. And Galaxy Note fans can at least take comfort in the addition of S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

But not everyone is ready to embrace foldable phones. For those people, the enhancements to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be enough to convince them that this particular foldable is ready to go mainstream.

We're still in the process of fully testing and reviewing Samsung's new phone, though we have enough early impressions to put together a Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands-on. If you're wondering whether this new foldable is worth your time, here are the main reasons why you should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with the arguments against Samsung's new flexible phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: reasons to buy

It's more durable than before

When you're considering whether to buy a foldable phone, durability is at the forefront of your mind. Will this phone and its folding screen stand up to the rigors of daily life? Samsung clearly wants to remove any doubt about that when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts both an Armor Aluminum body and a Gorilla Glass Victus display, which should both stand up well against regular wear and tear. A protective PET film on the phone's display should make that screen 80% more durable, according to Samsung's math. And unlike previous Folds, this model offers IPX8 water resistance. We wouldn't go dunking the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in water just for kicks, but accidental splashes and watery drops shouldn't be a cause for concern with this phone.

Better app support

The great thing about foldable phones like the Z Fold is that you can be more productive on a larger screen. But for that to really happen, app makers need to optimize their offerings for foldable displays, and that's happened in fits and starts up until now.

Samsung's vowing to change that with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, claiming to have worked with app makers to produce Fold-friendly apps. Microsoft, Spotify and TikTok are among the partners singled out by Samsung, joining Google, which has previously optimized many of its apps for folding screens. What's more, Samsung Labs is able to force apps that haven't been optimized to work just fine in Multi-Active Windows mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Display improvements

The 7.6-inch interior display is at the center of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 experience, so you'd expect Samsung to lavish it with attention. To that end, the screen now offers a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which will mean smoother scrolling and more immersive experiences. Even better, the 6.2-inch cover display on the outside of the Z Fold 3 isn't getting left out of the refresh rate party; it can adjust to a 120Hz rate as well.

The display improvements don't stop there. For the front camera on the Z Fold 3's interior display, Samsung opted for an under-display lens. That means there's no camera cutout or notch interrupting the flow of the display. Instead, when you're not using the front camera, it disappears into the background, giving you more screen space to work with. In our experience so far, it's really hard to spot the camera unless you're looking for it or putting it to use, which is the way things ought to be.

S pen support

If you're bummed that there's no new Galaxy Note phablet this year, at least take heart that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will work with Samsung's stylus. Even better, Samsung developed a new version of the S Pen that's specifically tailored to work with the Z Fold's bendable screen. We've found the S Pen to be pretty responsive when using it with the Z Fold 3 in our limited testing.

The S Pen's a natural fit for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, given how much display you have to work with. If the primary appeal of this phone is the ability to tote around a tablet-sized screen in an otherwise compact device, the S Pen will surely come in handy for jotting down notes, marking up documents and images and whatever other productivity-based needs you have.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: reasons to skip

It's still expensive

Samsung may have lowered the introductory price on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a $2,000 device when it debuted a year ago — but even with that $200 drop, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still the most expensive smartphone in Samsung's arsenal. For the $1,799 you would spend on the Z Fold 3, you could buy a Galaxy S21 Ultra and max out the storage to 512GB — and still have $479 left over. That's a pricey smartphone.

Samsung makes no bones about the fact that this is a premium phone with a price to match. But four-figure price tags are going to turn off a large segment of shoppers no matter how good the device turns out to be. (At least some Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order deals can take some of the sting out of that cost.)

There's no S Pen slot in the phone itself

As noted above, we're pleased that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 follows the Galaxy S21 Ultra's lead by adding S Pen compatibility. Samsung's stylus is a great productivity booster, and if you opt for the S Pen Pro, you get Bluetooth connectivity that supports Air Gestures and remote control features.

But the Galaxy Z Fold 3 imitates the S21 Ultra in a less fortunate way — it also fails to include a holster for the stylus. That means if you want a place to store your S Pen, you're going to need to buy a case. That may seem like a small ask, particularly when Samsung sells an S Pen Fold Edition that includes both a case and a stylus for $79. But when you're already paying $1,799 for a phone, having to chip in extra for one of its marquee features feels a bit like you're being nickeled-and-dimed.

Camera improvements are pretty modest

Aside from that under-display camera, the shooters Samsung's including on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 really don't stand out from the crowd. In fact, the trio of 12MP rear cameras — a main shooter plus ultrawide and telephoto lenses — is essentially unchanged from what the Galaxy Z Fold 2 had to offer.

Even with Samsung's improved image processing software, we'd be surprised if the Z Fold 3 took dramatically better pictures when compared to its predecessor. As for that under-display camera we mentioned, Samsung downgraded the sensor from 10MP on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to 4MP on the new model; you'll spot the difference in your selfies.

For some shoppers that will be OK — you're buying a foldable phone for the extra screen space and portability, not for world-beating camera lenses. But if you're looking for one of the best camera phones, we're going to guess you'll need to look beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 3, unless our photo comparison tests prove otherwise.