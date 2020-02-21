Galaxy Z Flip is back in stock: Where to get yours before it's too late

The Galaxy Z Flip ran out of stock faster than you can hang up a phone call on the clamshell foldable when Samsung put in on sale last Friday. A week later, you have another chance to score one.

Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip is back in stock. But if the rate it ran out at initially is any indication, it probably won't be available for long.

You can grab the Galaxy Z Flip right now at Best Buy. It was available earlier today on Samsung's website, too, but it appears it has since sold out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: $1,380 @ Best Buy

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip while supplies last. The clamshell phone sports a powerful 855 Plus CPU and more durable design than previous foldables.View Deal

In our Galaxy Z Flip review in progress, we gave Samsung's foldable big praise for its compact design, unique Flex Mode features and snappy performance. We look forward to seeing how it holds up in the real world once we spend more time with our unit.

On top of the Galaxy Z Flip being back in stock, Samsung has also opened Galaxy S20 pre-order sales. These are the best Galaxy S20 deals if you're looking for one of Samsung's more traditional flagships.