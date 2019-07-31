Galaxy Tab S6 Has the One Feature the iPad Pro Is Missing

Samsung's latest attempt at dethroning the iPad Pro is here. Launching Sept. 6 for $649, the long-rumored Galaxy Tab S6 will take on Apple's high-end tablet with a robust desktop mode and an optional keyboard add-on that actually packs a touchpad.

Over on our sister site Laptop Mag, Henry T. Casey got hands-on with the Galaxy Tab S6, and came away impressed by Samsung's premium slate. The S6 packs a fairly familiar tablet design, with slim bezels and a trio of attractive color options.

But it really comes alive with its optional $179 Book Cover Keyboard attachment, which gives the Tab S6 both a kickstand and a full keyboard that, unlike the iPad Pro's $179 Smart Keyboard Folio, packs an actual touchpad for using the tablet as a true laptop replacement.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Tab S6's PC replacement features extend to its improved DeX mode, which lets you connect the tablet to a monitor, mouse and keyboard and now supports a more seamless windowed mode that comes close to delivering a Windows-Style PC experience. The tablet once again packs Samsung's S Pen, which now attaches magnetically to the rear for easier transport.

Other key Tab S6 features include a rich 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Samsung also claims that this tablet will last up to 15 hours on a charge, which would top the 13 hours we saw from the most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S6 isn't cheap, especially with its keyboard add-on, but it could be a compelling iPad Pro alternative for folks who want a more PC-like experience. For more on Samsung's new slate, check out Laptop Mag's full Galaxy Tab S6 hands-on review.