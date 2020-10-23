Galaxy S21 leak reveals new camera — here's your best look yet

Ever since the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 FE, we’ve been looking forward to what Samsung is getting ready to show us all next year. We know the Galaxy S21 is coming by early next year, and now the leaks showing up at a rapid clip.

A new picture has hit the web showing off the Galaxy S21’s camera housing, giving us another glimpse of the incoming phone’s triple-lens shooter.

Of course we’ve already seen 3D renders of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, courtesy of OnLeaks, but this image from Slashleaks is the first time we’ve seen a piece of the S21 in the flesh.

#Samsung - #GalaxyS21 - Samsung Galaxy S21 rear camera housing leaks out

Unsurprisingly they do match up with what OnLeaks has already shown us, with room for three camera lenses and the mix of curves and sharp corners that makes the back of the S21 look so appealing.

What we don’t see, however, is the wrap-around effect at the edge of the phone. That’ll be down to the fact that this piece of metal will be sitting under the surface, while the aesthetics will come with an extra piece of glass at the surface.

There isn’t much else to see from this single image, but it is good to see it’s corroborating the renders we've seen already. We’ve also heard that the phone will have a 6.2-inch display with a single hole-punch camera at the top of the full-screen display. OnLeaks renders also appear to show off a flat screen S21, but we can’t be sure that this will be the case at this early stage.

Meanwhile the S21 Ultra is set to boost the size of the screen to between 6.7- and 6.9-inches, plus a quad-lens camera system that’s said to include two telephoto lenses — with 3x and 10x zoom respectively.

Plus, if rumours are to be believed, Samsung may launch the S21 in January 2021 — rather than the typical late-February launch window. So we shouldn’t have to wait nearly as long to see what Samsung has in store for us.