Leaked Galaxy S20 camera feature will make iPhone owners jealous

Available as a download, the Doubletake app by Filmic lets you use multiple rear cameras on an iPhone 11 Pro (or iPhone 11 , iPhone XS or iPhone XR ) simultaneously, then lets you pick and choose which parts of the recording you want to use. It’s a great idea, but it looks like Samsung is introducing a very similar feature that comes standard on the Galaxy S20 series.

This leak comes from Max Weinbach (via GSMArena ), who describes the feature, known as “Quick Take”, in a tweet, embedded below.

also because you guys totally missed it in the S20 one, the S20 will take pics out of 2 or 3 of the lenses and will let you choose pictures after the fact. It's called Quick TakeFebruary 2, 2020

Don’t confuse Quick Take with QuickTake however: the latter is Apple’s iPhone feature that allows you to take video by holding down the shutter button in photo mode.

We had already heard about “ Single Take photo ”, a similar feature also meant to be appearing on the S20 that analyses a scene and then takes a picture at the ideal moment according to its AI. But Quick Take is something separate, but still within the camera app on the S20.

With the multiple cameras active all at once, you’ll be able to choose your favorite image or images from the same moment without needing to quickly swap the options in the camera app. This works with video, too, but is known as “ Director’s View ”, which lets users record from multiple available lenses, after which they can easily edit between pieces of footage, or from a wide shot down to a telephoto shot.

No doubt the thought of this has Samsung-loving photographers and videographers drooling, particularly when it’s in theory going to be a native feature, rather than third-party as it is for iPhone users.

With up to a 108MP main camera, 48MP 10x optical zoom telephoto and 44MP ultra-wide sensors on the S20 Ultra, the S20 series is shaping up to be a massive improvement on the Galaxy S10 and a serious rival to the iPhone 11 Pro. Combine it with the Quick Take feature and other modes like Director's View, and Pro Photo/Video, and there's a very good chance the Galaxy S20 could become the best camera phone.