Galaxy S10 Lite’s specs have leaked, and it looks surprisingly powerful

The Galaxy S10 was one of the first major smartphone launches of 2019, which is why we’re starting to look towards 2020’s Galaxy S11 . However, Samsung isn’t finished with the S10 line yet, with the S10 Lite being leaked via benchmarks and what’s possibly a patent drawing of the device .

Now we’ve got an idea of the S10's internal specs, and parts of it are surprisingly premium.

Ishan Agarwal , frequent leaker of smartphone info on Twitter, published the tweet below, which claims the S10 Lite will have a Snapdragon 855 CPU, plus a 48MP/5MP/12MP rear camera array and a 32MP front camera.

While the Snapdragon 855 will be soon outclassed by the Snapdragon 865 , and is less powerful than the upgraded Snapdragon 855+, it’s still a powerful chip that’s been at the heart of the best Android phones in the past year. The fact that this is still making it into a supposed ‘Lite’ version of the phone is a little surprising. Depending on how Samsung tunes the chip and how much RAM it gives the S10 Lite, it could easily be as powerful as the standard Galaxy S10e or S10 .

The alleged camera array for the S10 Lite beats out the S10e by featuring a third 5MP depth sensor, but it also beats the standard S10 by upgrading the 12MP main sensor to a 48MP version. On the other hand, the S10 has a 16MP ultra-wide camera rather than a 12MP wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens in place of the depth sensor, which means it’ll be better than the S10 Lite in more specific situations, but could lose out in a plain snapshot face-off.

The final part of Agarwal’s tweet says he has found that the Galaxy S11 5G has the internal codename of Y2. While this is not relevant to most users, it will help us identify future leaks for this specific model, so keep your eyes peeled for more Y2 references in the future.