Galaxy One with S Pen Could Replace S11 and Note 11

Samsung could decide to discontinue the Galaxy Note and create one main flagship model, according to a new report.

Serial leaker Evan Blass said on Twitter recently that Samsung is eyeing the possibility of bringing its S Pen stylus to its Galaxy S devices. In doing so, the Galaxy Note would become extraneous and would be discontinued. From a public-facing perspective, however, Samsung would say that it's combining the two models and creating a new flagship it'll call the Galaxy One, according to Blass.

The report suggests that Samsung is planning to make the move in early 2020, when it unveils the successor to this year's Galaxy S10. There had been talk that next year's device would be known as the Galaxy S11, but if Blass is correct, Samsung might instead opt for the Galaxy One branding.

The move might make some sense. Samsung has for the last several years released two new flagships — one in the winter and another in the summer. Now, though, the company is also offering its Galaxy Fold foldable phone, which also serves as a flagship model. And at least this year, the Galaxy Fold will be available in September, treading on the Galaxy Note.

By combining the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note into a single Galaxy One brand, Samsung could then leave room for that device to launch early in the year and for the Galaxy Fold and its successors to launch later in the year.

Of course, Samsung hasn't confirmed that's the case and the company likely won't reveal anything about its plans until next year. And while Blass is often accurate, there's no telling whether Samsung will indeed go with the Galaxy One concept or stick to its existing launch lineup.

Either way, expect to hear much more about it in the coming months.