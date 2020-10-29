Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $450 off is the best Black Friday phone deal yet

There's a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, from its excellent cameras to its 120Hz dynamically refreshing display. But those features don't come cheap, making Samsung's best phone one of its most expensive models.

Best Buy is doing something about the high price of greatness, knocking $450 off the cost of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It's part of the Best Buy Black Friday sales, and it's the best price we've seen on a phone that's only been out for a couple of months.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

To get $450 off the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you'll have to activate the phone with Verizon when you purchase it at Best Buy. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also available for AT&T and Sprint customers at a $300 discount.View Deal

To reap those savings, you'll need to activate your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Verizon when you buy it from Best Buy. The savings are spread out in the form of monthly payments, with you paying $35.41 each month for 24 months instead of the usual $54.17. At the end of the day, that leaves you with a Note 20 Ultra for $849.

Not a fan of Verizon? You can also activate with either AT&T or Sprint to save $300 on the cost of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

We currently rate the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as the best Samsung phone you can buy. Not only does it feature a terrific display and some of the best camera phones we've tested, but you also reap the benefits of the Galaxy Note's S Pen and the Snapdragon 865 Plus, the most powerful chipset found in an Android phone.

Best Buy's Black Friday deals include savings on other Samsung flagships as well, provided you're willing to activate with a wireless carrier at the time of purchase. The Galaxy Note 20 is also $450 off when you activate with Verizon, though this phone doesn't feature a display with a 120Hz refresh rate like the Ultra model offers. A Verizon-tied Galaxy S20 is also available for $450 off at Best Buy. Meanwhile, Sprint and AT&T are offering $300 discounts on both the Galaxy S20 and Note 20.

Expect a lot of savings on phones during the holiday shopping season. You can keep track of all the deals at our main page for the best Black Friday sales.