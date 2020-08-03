Massive Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals key specs right before launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch is just a couple of days away, but someone forgot to tell AT&T that you’re not supposed to leak videos of the phone before its official unveiling.

A new video AT&T promo video is circulating online that confirms a lot of what we’ve been hearing about Samsung’s new phablets, including the display sizes, the design, processor, S Pen features and more.

Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Screen sizes and processor

(Image credit: AT&T)

The Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.7-inch display (not 6.4 inches like previously rumored). The 6.9-inch OLED display on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also been rumored that the regular Note 20 will have a lower-resolution full HD panel, while the Note 20 Ultra will step that up to quad HD.

AT&T says that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which promises a faster cloc speeds along with better graphics and gaming performance.

Galaxy Note 20 S Pen

(Image credit: AT&T)

The video says that the Note 20's S Pen supports more responsive writing with an “incredible pen to paper feel” You can also convert your notes to a Microsoft Word doc or PowerPoint, but that isn’t new. What is new is the revamped Samsung Notes app, which makes it easier to move and reorganize your documents.

We’ve heard previously that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could offer a swift 9ms response rate with the S Pen, but it’s not clear whether that will carry over to the regular Note 20.

Galaxy Note 20 cameras

(Image credit: AT&T)

The Galaxy Note 20 specs in the video point to a 108MP main camera for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a 64-MP shooter for the regular Note 20. The Space Zoom for the Note 20 will be 30X while the Note 20 Ultra will boost that to 50X. That’s less than the 100X zoom on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but we’re not complaining.

When it comes to video, both Note 20 handsets should be able to record 8K footage. And you can capture high-quality stills while you’re shooting at that resolution.

Galaxy Note 20 battery

We’ve seen varying battery capacities for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but now we have the official word. The Galaxy Note 20 will pack a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Note 20 Ultra gets a beefier 4,500 mAh battery.

By comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 had a 3,500 mAh battery and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus housed a 4,300 mAh battery, so its good to see bigger sizes across the board.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra colors

(Image credit: AT&T)

Last but not least, the AT&T promo video reveals the colors for the Galaxy Note 20. The regular Note 20 will allegedly come in Mystic Green, Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. And the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.

Galaxy Note 20 Outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s official launch event is coming up very soon, so bookmark our How to Watch Samsung Unpacked page to catch all of the action when it gets underway Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. And get ready for a slew of other devices, too, including the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Buds Live.

Yes, that’s a lot of stuff, but we’ll also have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 live blog to bring you all the action as it happens.