Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Is Samsung's Latest High-Speed Phone

In its rush to emphasize the productivity boosting features found in its new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, Samsung didn't forget about 5G. In addition to the standard versions of its phablets, Samsung is releasing a version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus that can take advantage of the faster speeds of 5G networks.

You may remember a similar move from Samsung when the company rolled out its Galaxy S10 lineup earlier this year. In the spring, a supersized Galaxy S10 5G followed on the heels of the rest of the Galaxy S10 handsets.

Samsung's taking a slightly different course this time around with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. Where the Galaxy S10 5G featured a much larger screen than its S10 siblings — 6.7 inches compared to the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus — the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is the same as the 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus, only with a 5G modem inside.

There's also no delay in getting the Note 10 Plus 5G as there was with the S10 5G. Samsung's new 5G phone is available for preorder at 12:01 a.m. ET on Aug. 8, the same as the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. And the Note 10 Plus 5G lands in stores Aug. 23, the same day as those other two Notes.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: What you'll pay

Like the S10 5G, the Note 10 Plus 5G is a Verizon-exclusive, at least initially. The carrier will offer a 256GB version of the phone for $1,299, a $300 markup on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. A 512GB version of the 5G phone will set you back $1,399.

Verizon also lets you buy the Note 10 Plus 5G in installments. The 256GB can be yours for 24 monthly payments of $54.16. The monthly installments on the 512GB model jump to $58.33.

AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile all said they'll be getting the Galaxy S10 Plus 5G later this year.

Samsung is also producing a 5G version of the smaller Galaxy Note 10, but that version won't be available in the U.S. During its Unpacked event today (Aug. 7), Samsung said the Note 10 5G would only ship in South Korea.