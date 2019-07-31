Galaxy Note 10+ Leaked By... the iPhone 11R?

Just when we thought we've seen every kind of smartphone leak, Twitter proved us wrong (as it usually does). Thanks to shots captured by an unknown leaker, we may now have actual photos of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ taken using a iPhone 11R, seen in the reflection.

The images, shared by user @Universelce (who leaked renders of the Note 10 earlier this month), confirm both the name and design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Whoever photographed these images may or may not have taken account of their locale's glare, which exposed the reflection of an iPhone 11R on the Note 10 Plus's dark welcome screen.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0July 31, 2019

Neither company has succeeded in keeping their new lineups of smartphones a secret, and the internet certainly isn't helping. This two-for-one leak is borderline ludicrous, causing curious users to zoom in and analyze a blurry reflection of the iPhone 11R's rear side.

We'd still be skeptical that these devices are the real deal, but with Samsung's August 7 Unpacked event a week away, it's highly possible the Galaxy Note 10+ pictured is legitimate. As for the iPhone 11R, we're less certain. It matches the rumored square camera block revealed in leaks of the phone case mold, but the launch is more than a month away, at least if past iPhone rollouts are any guide. The phone in the tweet also appears to come in gold, implying that may be one of the iPhone 11 launch colors.

We'll find out more about the Galaxy Note 10+ soon, even though Samsung began its summer launches today with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Apple's fall keynote date isn't set yet, but you can keep up with all the iPhone 11 news on our rumor page until then.