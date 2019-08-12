Galaxy Note 10 Cameras Rated 'Best' in New Study

While we wait to get our hands on the newly released Galaxy Note 10 Plus and its quad-lens camera, imaging testing firm DxOMark has issued its full assessment of Samsung's latest phablet. And, as it turns out, they like what they see.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The 5G variant of the Note 10 Plus scored 113 in DxOMark's rear camera benchmark, and 99 for its front-facing shooter. That proved just good enough to edge Huawei's P30 Pro, the previous leader, which achieved scores of 112 and 89, respectively.

The Note 10 Plus 5G's cameras are identical to those in the LTE-only Note 10 Plus. They combine wide-angle, ultrawide, telephoto and time-of-flight lenses, just like those on the Galaxy S10 5G. However, DxOMark's analysis suggests Samsung has punched up the algorithms and image processing software, even though the optics and hardware haven't changed since the company's last flagship.

DxOMark was impressed with the Note 10 Plus' fast autofocus, good exposure and metering even in challenging photo ops (such as backlit portraits), highly-detailed images when flash is used and excellent noise control.

Conversely, the testers found fault with the phone's inability to preserve that detail when using long-range zoom. That's unsurprising, given that the Note 10 Plus only offers 2x optical zoom, compared to other leading camera phones that deliver anywhere from 3x to 5x, like the aforementioned P30 Pro.

After the Note 10's reveal at Samsung Unpacked last week, we were skeptical that the company would be able to extract more performance out of the same cameras and sensors used in the S10. Today's news is a good indication Samsung has found a way, though we're still left wondering if the phone maker is saving its big guns (like its 64- or 108-megapixel image sensors) for next year's Galaxy S11. Only time will tell.