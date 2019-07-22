Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ Specs Just Leaked

Expect a Night mode for improved low-light shots to find its way to the front camera of the Galaxy Note 10 and for the phablet's S Pen stylus to pick up some more tricks, if a specs dump for the upcoming phone that leaked online is accurate.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ (Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba)

The report comes from Greece's Techmaniacs website, and if the information is all Greek to you, PhoneArena has put together a helpful translation. The specs, which Techmaniacs says come from a trusted source, reiterate a lot of what we've already heard about the Note 10 while providing some conflicting claims about previously reported-on features. But the report fills in some missing details as well.

Galaxy Note 10 Specs (Rumored)

Model Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Size (Resolution) 6.8-inch AMOLED (QHD+) 6.3-inch AMOLEED (FHD+_ Processor Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB 256GB Rear Camera(s) Three cameras Three cameras plus time of flight sensor Front Camera One camera One camera Battery Size 3,400 - 3,500 mAh 4,300 - 4,500 mAh Weight 5.9 ounces 6.98 ounces

For starters, expect a more capable front camera on the Note 10. Techmaniacs claims "we'll see night mode reaching the front camera," which presumably means the Bright Night mode Samsung introduced to the Galaxy S10. That front camera will move to the center of the Note 10's display, confirming earlier reports that the upcoming phablet will feature a new Infinity-O panel.

Other camera improvements according to the report include live focus video, allowing you to blur out the background on videos captured by the Note 10, and audio zoom for focusing on specific audio when capturing video.

The S Pen is due for some new features, too, as you might expect, with the Techmaniacs report promising expanded Air Command features like the ability to switch between photos without touching the screen. Apparently, the S Pen is getting sound features as well, with the newfound ability to mimic the sound of a highlighter pen when you're taking notes.

This latest specs leak matches earlier reports we've heard about Samsung's Galaxy Note plans contending there will be two versions of the phone — a Note 10 and a Note 10+ (or Note 10 Pro, depending on who's doing the rumor-mongering). Techmaniacs says the larger of the two phones will feature a 6.8-inch screen with QHD+ resolution while the standard Note 10 will offer a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. That latter spec would be a step back from the Note 9's 2960 x 1440 resolution, so we're not sure how seriously to take that claim.

The report lists the smaller Note 10's weight at 5.9 ounces while the larger model will weigh nearly 7 ounces. For context, the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9 tipped the scales at 7.1 ounces.

Perhaps the differences in resolution and weight can be explained by the rumored battery plans for the new phones. The report claims smaller Galaxy Note 10 would have a 3,500 mAh battery, a big step back from the 4,000 mAh power pack in the Note 9. The plus-sized model would get a 4,300 mAh battery. Earlier reports about the Note 10 also said there would be a big difference in batteries, though the consensus seemed to be that the Note 10 would get a 3,400 mAh power pack to the Note 10+'s 4,500.

The Techmaniacs report gibes with earlier rumors that the Note 10+ will be capable of supporting 45-watt fast charging, though Samsung is not expected to include a compatible charger with the phone. The Note 10 will support 25-watt charging, the report says.

Expect black and white versions of the new phones, according to the report, with the Note 10 coming in a red version while the larger model would feature a color similar to the Breathing Crystal hue featured on Huawei's P30 Pro.

As for the Bixby button, it's reportedly getting dropped from the Note 10, with Bixby functionality becoming integrated with the phone's power button. That will mean an entirely new way not to use Samsung's oft-overlooked virtual assistant.

We'll find out soon how accurate these leaked specs are: Samsung's Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 7, and the Note 10 figures to be the show's headline attraction.