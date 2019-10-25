The Future Tech Awards Will Celebrate the Best of Tech in January 2020

Another great year of tech is in the books! With the end of the year drawing closer, we’re celebrating with the announcement of the Future Tech Awards ceremony on January 8, 2020.

The Future Tech Awards recognize the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. We’re asking for you, Tom's Guide readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations of this year.

There are four prizes that make up the Future Tech Awards:

Nominations for the Future 50 Awards are open now and close on November 8.

The Reader’s Choice awards voting opens on November 4. The awards recognize the top 50 professionals impacting technology across five sectors, including young leaders, content creators, and visionary CEOs. The ranking of the Future 50 winners will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020 at the annual Future Tech Awards ceremony.

Stay tuned for more details on the Future Choice, Reader’s Choice, Future 50 and Hall of Fame awards by following us on social media using the hashtag #FutureTechAwards.