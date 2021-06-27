France vs Switzerland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round 16 game for free

France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 game starts tomorrow (Monday, June 28) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The France vs Switzerland live stream promises to be a true David vs Goliath matchup, with world champions France taking on one of Euro 2020's clearest remaining underdogs.

Switzerland scraped through their group with a last-chance win over underperformers Turkey, and must now face one of the tournament favorites. Still, the Turkey match gave reasons to believe this won't be a rout: Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice, while goalkeeper Yann Sommer made multiple crucial saves. He'll likely need to do the same against France.

Since winning the World Cup in 2018, France has barely slipped in UEFA's power rankings, and managed to top Euro 2020's "Group of Death" over Germany and Portugal. Switzerland look like easy pickings by comparison, but remember that whoever slips up in this match is out for good — so France won't want to take their collective foot off the pedal.

France vs Switzerland begins tomorrow (Monday, June 28) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). You can watch the full game for free, not to mention the pre- and post-game commentary, regardless of where you are. Our guide below will explain how to tune in.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream for free

The France vs Switzerland live stream is available for free in the U.K. In fact, you can watch the match for free wherever you are.

To watch for free, you'll first need one of the best VPN services. These let you can tune in to the UK. Euro 2020 broadcasts, letting you watch for no additional fee.

For this match specifically, the France vs Switzerland live stream is available for free on the ITV Hub. Just remember that you'll also need a valid TV license to watch live broadcasts.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the France vs Switzerland live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the France vs Switzerland live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the France vs Switzerland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, with the buildup and pre-match analysis starting at 7:15 p.m.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream in Canada

In Canada, the France vs Switzerland live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the France vs Switzerland live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the France vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the France vs Switzerland live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.