France vs Germany live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group F game for free

France vs Germany Euro 2020 time, date, channel The France vs Germany Euro 2020 game starts today (Tuesday, June 15) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The France vs Germany live stream is undoubtedly the biggest game of Euro 2020 so far: a star-studded firecracker between two of the most successful international teams ever.

France, of course, are the reigning world champions and pose threats from just about everywhere on the pitch. Kylian Mbappe has the ability to change the course of a match in a moment, and he's just one part of France's world-class front three, alongside Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema.

However, while Germany's footballing mastery is world-renowned, there's a very real prospect that Joachim Low's men could be knocked out in the group stages, such is the caliber of their rivals in the Euro 2020 'Group of Death'.

Unusually, perhaps, Germany arrives at this tournament in the clutches of an abnormally low ebb of confidence after a rare first-round exit in the 2018 World Cup. They'll be hoping to make amends in Munich.

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels are expected to start the match, and the onus will be on Muller to create openings for Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz, whose link-up play is a serious attack vector. Hummels, meanwhile, is the core of Germany's backline and will need to pay strict attention to Mbappe and Benzema.

The game kicks off today (Tuesday, June 15) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are.

Here's how to watch the France vs Germany live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream for free

The France vs Germany live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which is stellar news for you wherever you happen to be.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The France vs Germany live stream, for instance, is available for free on ITV and the ITV Hub online — remember, though, you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch the channel.

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the France vs Germany live stream on ESPN. Provided that you have it as part of your cable package, you'll be pleased to know that you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Already cut the cord? Don't fret over this, as you can look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the France vs Germany live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream with a VPN

You don't need to worry about missing the France vs Germany live stream if you find yourself away from home at the wrong time. VPNs offer an effective solution to being in a different location to where the game is natively streaming.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The customer support also happens to be first class. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the France vs Germany live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The game officially starts at 8 p.m. BST, but coverage will be rolling from around 7.10 p.m. for those of you who like to get stuck into the pre-match punditry.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the France vs Germany live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Already cut the cord? Then you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch a France vs Germany live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the France vs Germany live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the France vs Germany live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.