Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 rewards, challenges, skins and more

A special in-game event completely flooded the Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 3 map paving the way for special summer events. Epic Games has announced Summer Splash 2020, which includes a "rotation of classic limited time modes with some new ones" and special cosmetics.

Epic detailed its plans for the Summer months on its official site including new limited time modes, the return of old modes, upcoming changes to the Fortnite map, and new items. In previous years Epic hosted the 14 Days of Summer event that saw old items return every day alongside special limited time events. Summer Splash is the 2020 version of that event although it seems to include less than previous years

PS5: Everything you need to know

The best Nintendo Switch games to buy now

Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 LTMs and events

Fortnite Summer Splash is taking advantage of the new underwater map to recycle popular modes from previous season. Returning modes will also include new features to make them slightly different from when they originally launched.

"Throughout Summer Splash, enjoy a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more," Epic Games wrote. "You’ll also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with some new features."

One Shot Duos, where players jump around in low gravity with nothing but snipers, is the first limited time mode available during the special summer event. We don't know how long each mode will be available for so jump in now. New limited time modes will come at a later date during the summer. Epic Games hasn't announced any details on that front yet.

Previous years had special challenges and additional unlockables for players. We haven't seen anything like that this year.

Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 skins and rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Summer Splash will feature special costumes and other cosmetics you can buy in the item shop. Epic Games hasn't said if there will be any free rewards during the Summer but data miners have found some clues that hint at free back blings.

"Dial-in your fairway drive as golf expert Par Patroller, shark-suit up as Cozy and Comfy Chomps, resemble the constellations as Starflare, and more," Epic Games wrote.

Starflare, a costume with glowing stars is the first special summer costume available. A special back bling and weapon skin are also available.