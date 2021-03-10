Fortnite Season 6: Start date, Season 5 finale, and what to expect

Fortnite Season 6 is on the cusp of bringing a series of new, radical changes to the free-to-play game later this month. As with each new season that debuts of the multiplayer shooter, numerous alterations to the game map, weapons, and characters arrive along with a major, world-shaking event meant to bring the current season to a close.

The popular battle royale figures to draw numerous eyes as Season 5 makes way for Season 6, since past events have included knock-down, drag-out battles with Marvel Comics’ villain Galactus, a giant meteor crashing to the ground, and even the entirety of the Fortnite universe being sucked into a black hole.

If you’re ready to watch Fortnite march into the future with a new season, the time is almost here. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 6. Be sure to save the date so you don’t miss a thing.

The latest season of Fortnite is set to begin on Tuesday, March 16. Season 5 will end a day before on March 15 by way of a special event called the Zero Crisis Finale. Players can interact with the season-ending experience once Epic Games has offered details on the date and time of and how to join the Zero Crisis Finale.

Fortnite Season 6 price

As with all Fortnite seasons, Season 6 will be free-to-play. There will be a new Battle Pass, however, and those always cost $9.99. If you want to get the most out of your time within the game as well as additional rewards and challenges to work for, that’s the most you’d need to spend to have everything you can get in the new season, all of which is optional.

Fortnite Season 6 story so far

Fortnite Season 4 concluded with Agent John "Jonesy" Jones waking up in his office after a massive battle with Galactus, The Devourer of Worlds. While The Avengers, who banded together last season to stop Galactus, saved the world, that didn't stop the "Zero Point" from taking damage. The Zero Point is the center of all reality in the universe, and happens to be located within The Loop, or Battle Royale Island. It's also a bridge to other realities.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Jonesy was warned not to "draw the attention of The Seven" while working to stabilize the Zero Point, a reference to a shadowy organization in the Fortnite universe. Their identities have yet to be completely revealed, but fan theories point to each individual potentially being the same person — something Fortnite has not yet commented on.

With the Zero Point out in the open, it started causing changes across the battle royale map, including strange crystal structures and relics from the past. All throughout Season 5, Jonesy has been tasked with traveling across different realities in a bid to gather the strongest bounty hunters he can find through the reveals of different pop culture tie-in characters. This included The Mandalorian's titular hunter Djin Djarin. Since then, the game has sprinkled in a wide variety of faces, like God of War's Kratos and Halo's Master Chief. There was an additional new tie-in character weekly, from the stars of Tron to warriors from Street Fighter. Now, with a finale coming up, there could be even more additions to the player roster.

What to expect from the Fortnite Season 5 Zero Crisis Finale event

Epic Games has offered few details as far as what to expect from the Fortnite seasonal event. It's called the Zero Crisis Finale, and it will wrap up Fortnite Season 5. It's a solo experience that you can play through when you first log in after the Season 6 transition. There will also be a global premiere to watch with other players to kick things off first, with the series' "most ambitious story cinematic yet."

(Image credit: Epic Games)

However, Season 6's theme has yet to be announced. We do know it will follow Jonesy and his quest to stabilize the Zero Point. However, we may also finally discover the origin of The Seven and figure out who and what their intentions are, unless they're planned to be part of the greater Fortnite lore. Given that the Zero Point controls the whole of reality, we may be in for some very trippy changes to the map. Expect to see it open up for good and potentially even more tie-in characters coming over to join Jonesy in the fight to save reality.

Epic Games has warned players to make sure to spend their Gold Bars, complete their Season 5 Battle Pass, and finish their quests ahead of the Season 6 event's in-game event. There’s a lot to do in-game for many players looking to get caught up ahead of Season 6’s massive event. Unfortunately, there’s no real way to predict what could happen when the Zero Crisis saga is resolved, but if the ending is anything like the journey that got us here, it will likely involve a lot of tie-ins.

What does this mean for players? A lengthy playable solo adventure as Season 6 kicks off, for one. There will, of course, be a brand new Battle Pass like always that brings new tiers of rewards and challenges. There will likely be new skins, back bling, pickaxes, gliders, and cosmetic items with which to transform your characters. Most importantly, though, a new slice of lore will be added to the Fortnite history books.

Epic Games is teasing that the fate of all reality is at stake. This should have interesting implications for the Fortnite we know and love.